Council planners to decide whether park's seating area is decked out correctly

By James Trimble
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:33 BST
The Supreme Group lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 10 to form an outside seating area, including the construction of raised decking, at the Kiosk, in Callendar Park, Falkirk.

As the application is retrospective, planning officers acting under delegated powers will now decide if it will be allowed to remain in place or not.

According to the online planning documents, the decked seating area is for use by customers of the Lily and Rose kiosk which is currently operating within the park.

The documents stated: “The proposals seek to hugely improve the outlook of this part of the park, significantly upgrading the area by investing in a new structure that will provide a much tidier and aesthetically pleasing solution.

The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
"The proposed decking area would also be fully accessible with ramped access and also provide covered seating areas for wetter days, allowing the facility to be used year round.”

