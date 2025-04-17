Council planners to decide whether park's seating area is decked out correctly
As the application is retrospective, planning officers acting under delegated powers will now decide if it will be allowed to remain in place or not.
According to the online planning documents, the decked seating area is for use by customers of the Lily and Rose kiosk which is currently operating within the park.
The documents stated: “The proposals seek to hugely improve the outlook of this part of the park, significantly upgrading the area by investing in a new structure that will provide a much tidier and aesthetically pleasing solution.
"The proposed decking area would also be fully accessible with ramped access and also provide covered seating areas for wetter days, allowing the facility to be used year round.”
