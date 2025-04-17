Council planners to decide whether park's seating area is decked out correctly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Supreme Group lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on April 10 to form an outside seating area, including the construction of raised decking, at the Kiosk, in Callendar Park, Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the application is retrospective, planning officers acting under delegated powers will now decide if it will be allowed to remain in place or not.

According to the online planning documents, the decked seating area is for use by customers of the Lily and Rose kiosk which is currently operating within the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documents stated: “The proposals seek to hugely improve the outlook of this part of the park, significantly upgrading the area by investing in a new structure that will provide a much tidier and aesthetically pleasing solution.

The retrospective plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The proposed decking area would also be fully accessible with ramped access and also provide covered seating areas for wetter days, allowing the facility to be used year round.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.