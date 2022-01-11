Council planners refuse Bo'ness housing plans

The application, lodged by agents KS Design on behalf a Mr Henderson, sought to gain PPP for a residential development at North Bank Farm on a site which currently occupied by farm buildings.

Access to the proposed development would have been taken via the existing farm track off Borrowstoun Road and an indicative site plan had been submitted by the applicant gave details of 12 detached houses.

The application was called into the planning committee by Councillor James Kerr.

Falkirk Council planners have refused permission for a proposed housing development in Bo'ness

Bo’ness Community Counci objected to the application, stating the land in question is green belt and not in the local authority’s Development Plan for housing need.

The community council stated the proposed development would not be in keeping with housing in the area and could lead to further development of green belt land in the area as far as Redbrae Road.

Further objections from other parties stated the development would cause a safety hazard for cyclists as a result of traffic generation on a minor road.

Planners made the decision to refuse the application on Monday, January 10, stating the development “would not respect the landscape character or settlement pattern of the countryside area or respond sympathetically to the site’s surroundings”.

The also stated the applicant had “not demonstrated that a suitable access can be achieved to serve the the residential development” and would “not be in the best interests of road safety”.

