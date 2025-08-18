Council planners give the nod for more demolition works in Falkirk High Street

The local authority has given the go ahead for yet more demolition work to take place on Falkirk High Street.

Falkirk Council lodged an application on March 4 with its own planners, looking for listed building consent to partially demolish a two storey extension at 150 to 156 High Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Tuesday, August 12.

According to the online planning details the site consists of a large category B listed building located within Falkirk town centre with a large two storey warehouse

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

extension added to the rear, which stretches back to Manor Street, where access is available for deliveries.

The unit is currently vacant but is seen to be for commercial use for Class 1A – shops, financial, professional and other services.

The report states: “The building, overall, appears to have been poorly maintained, with many unsympathetic additions to the listed element, including modern shop frontages.

"The building is also adjoined to the east by the Callendar Square shopping centre, which is currently being demolished. The current application would permit

the necessary demolition and remedial works to occur to a section of the listed building adjoining the Callendar Square shopping centre, as well as for additional works to the adjoined unlisted warehouse section of the unit.

"The proposals will see the demolition of the adjoined section of shopping centre to the east gable side of the listed building, as well as demolition of the warehouse

section attached to the rear of the listed building.

"In both cases remedial works will also take place to the listed building, to allow for stabilisation of the building, as well as future re-use of the listed building with likely additional new build sections to the rear.

"It is considered the overall works will not adversely affect the character or appearance of the listed building to an unacceptable degree and are a practical and engineered solution to allow the attached shopping centre to the east gable, as well as the warehouse to the rear, to be removed, while securing a long term future for the listed building.”

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.