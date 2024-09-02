Council planners get around to application for 'chemical disposal unit' at Falkirk Wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New plans which revolve around the creation of new “chemical disposal unit” at the world famous Falkirk Wheel have now been dealt with by the local authority.

Scottish Canals lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 29 to install a chemical disposal unit, alter a retaining wall, extend hardstanding and construct a fence at the Falkirk Wheel, Lime Road, Tamfourhill.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the proposal to go ahead on Friday, August 30.

According to the online planning documents the new facility will serve campers and boating holidaymakers who regularly use the site.

The proposals stated: ""The purpose of the new works is to create a new external space for an Elsan facility that serves the campers and boaters who regularly use the site.

The alteration of an existing retaining wall and extension of an existing external concrete plinth will form a new alcove for a new chemical disposal unit.”