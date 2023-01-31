Council planners contemplating application for mindfulness retreat in Bonnybridge

Pause and Breathe lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Friday, January 20 to change the use of the former shop at 83 Broomhill Road, High Bonnybridge, to create a day centre.

It’s website states: “Our mission is to provide Complete Wellbeing for All. Complete is an acronym, which stands for Conscious of Options, Managing to be Present, Loving, Empowering, Trusting, Embracing.

"We often find that our bodies and minds are disconnected – we are doing something on auto-pilot and our minds are away into the future or stuck in the past. When we practice mindfulness, we bring both body and mind back to the present moment, so that we do not miss our appointment with life.”