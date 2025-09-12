Council order closes roads in Falkirk area for a number of days next week

The local authority will be closing two more roads in the Falkirk area over the coming days.

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, vehicles will be temporarily prohibited to travel on Robertson Avenue and Ferguson Grove, in Bonnybridge from 07.30am September 15 until 5pm on September 19 to allow carriageway surfacing work to be carried out safely.

This closure involves Robertson Avenue from its junction with Larbert Road to its junction with Ferguson Grove and Ferguson Grove from its junction with Robertson Avenue for the entire street. There are no alernative route available, but local access will be maintained as far as practically possible.

The need for utility works means Rashiehill Road, in Slamannan, will be closed off from a point adjacent to Bank Street in a southerly direction for around 100 metres from 8am on September 15 to 5pm of September 19.

The alternative route is Bank Street – B8022 – Gowanlea Drive – St Laurence Crescent – Balcastle Road or vice versa.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.