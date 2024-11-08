Council need to ramp up their game: Bo'ness wheelchair user trapped in home calls for more support

A wheelchair user is looking for some much needed support from the local authority – or anyone else – to allow her to leave her house.

The 28-year-old, who did not want to be named, has lived at the same ex council house property in Bo’ness for over 10 years.

She suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis and says she requires use a wheelchair to get around.

“It’s basically swelling on the brain and spinal cord,” she said. “With fatigue being the main symptom.”

The 28-year-old Bo'ness resident is struggling to get the wheelchair adaptations she needs for her home (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Due to her mobility problems she finds herself unable to leave the house without help from her mother, who is also her carer, to get her down from the front step of her house.

However, this is not a practical, or safe, option.

"My mum’s just had surgery for cancer and cannot strain or lift,” she said.

Some kind of disabled access is required and she and her mother have been looking for some time.

The 28-year-old says she is trapped in her home because of the lack of disabled access (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I’ve been asking for help since 2016. We have been passed from referral to referral. At one of the most recent meetings when I was asking for help the person said ‘the council don’t do ramps’.”

The woman’s mother added: “Despite being housebound and reliant on a wheelchair to be able to go out, my daughter was assessed as not needing any help or adaptations.

“She was assessed as not needing occupational therapy we have no referral. She cannot self propel in the self funded wheelchair we have. I, as her carer, am no longer able to push her due to extensive cancer surgery.”

After being told “the council don’t do ramps”, the mother and daughter have been forced to either risk injury in an attempt to get the wheelchair down the front steps of the property or let her remain stuck in the house.

“It is essential my daughter get her new chair out the house without injuring either of us. No attempt has been made to work with us to find any solutions suitable to my disabled daughter’s mobility needs so she can have as normal a life as possible with her condition.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted Falkirk Council to confirm its position on ramps and for comment on the Bo’ness resident’s situation.