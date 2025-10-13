Council members give blessing to Polmont housing development on greenbelt land

Falkirk Council’s planning committee went against officers’ recommendations and gave the green light to firm looking to develop land for housing on greenbelt land.

Manor Forrest Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 9, 2021 looking for planning permission in principle to develop land to the west of 21 Polmont Park, Polmont Road, Polmont for residential use.

According to the online planning documents the application is for a 3.5 hectare site which will include “48 units” on the north side of the A803 Polmont Road, to the west of Polmont village.

Falkirk Council planning committee granted permission on October 7 this year, despite officers recommending the proposal be refused.

The report stated: “The application itself is considered, overall, to be contrary to the Development Plan. While the proposal offers potential benefits, such as construction jobs, such benefits are not considered to outweigh the harm to the green belt and to the integrity of the Development Plan through developing unallocated land outwith the settlement."

