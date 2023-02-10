Council looking to bring road, footway and streetlighting to Bog area of Falkirk
Falkirk Council is looking for permission from its own planners to improve vehicular and pedestrian access access and lighting to an area known as The Bog.
By James Trimble
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 8:19am
The local authority lodged an application on Tuesday, February 7 to form a link road, footway and associated street lighting on land to the north west of Falkirk Fire Station, in Westfield.
The proposal, which has a determination deadline of April 6, 2023, is list to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.