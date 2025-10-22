Council drives through decision over changes to Falkirk KFC restaurant

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 08:42 BST
It’s all change at the KFC restaurant in Falkirk after local authority planners agreed to owners’ proposals.

KFC UKI lodge an application with Falkirk Council on June 18, looking for permission to make a number of external alterations at the restaurant and drive through located in Bellvue Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Friday, October 17.

According to the online planning documents, the site consists of a drive through restaurant which is located within Falkirk town centre. It is a corner plot, with it bounding onto both Callendar Road and Bellevue Street.

The plans to alter Falkirk's KFC restaurant were lodged back in June (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The plans stated: “It is now being proposed by the company operating the unit to rebrand, which will see alterations to the externals of the unit, as well to operating equipment around the site.”

The changes will include a brand new KFC drive through order point featuring a 24 inch high “bright FHD display totem”.

