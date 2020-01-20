Council deem Grangemouth road’s ‘anti-litter cameras’ sign illegal

Falkirk Council says it will be removing a sign which recently appeared in Grangemouth warning motorist’s anti-litter cameras are supposedly in operation.

The removal is not because the local authority is against the anti-litter message the professional looking sign is getting across, it’s just the fact whoever put it there had no permission to do so.

It is not yet known who placed the sign on the grass area near Caledon Green, off Beancross Road before Earls Gate Roundabout, but Falkirk Council confirmed today they had better take it down or the local authority would be forced to remove it.

Nearby business Scott Direct stated they had not erected the sign and did not know who had.