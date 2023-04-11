Council CCTV works lead to two weeks of temporary traffic lights for Bonnybridge High Street
Falkirk Council is carrying out work on CCTV systems in Bonnybridge which means traffic restrictions will be in place for the next couple of weeks.
By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST
The installation works are currently ongoing on A803 High Street and B816 Bridge Street – stretching from Bonnybridge Toll to the Scotmid store – in the village and are expected to last until Monday, April 24
According to Scottish Roadworks Online the estimated duration of the works is 10 days.
