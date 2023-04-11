News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
38 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
1 hour ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Council CCTV works lead to two weeks of temporary traffic lights for Bonnybridge High Street

Falkirk Council is carrying out work on CCTV systems in Bonnybridge which means traffic restrictions will be in place for the next couple of weeks.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

The installation works are currently ongoing on A803 High Street and B816 Bridge Street – stretching from Bonnybridge Toll to the Scotmid store – in the village and are expected to last until Monday, April 24

According to Scottish Roadworks Online the estimated duration of the works is 10 days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit the website for more information.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the siteTemporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the site
Falkirk Council