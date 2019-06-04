Council apologises for confusion over future of care at Falkirk flats

Elderly residents of a block of flats have real fears their care provision is going to be taken away.

However, Falkirk Council claims its intention is actually to improve the level of the care services at Glenbrae Court.

The confusion began for residents when representatives of the council showed up at a coffee morning recently.

One tenant said: “We had been notified in advance so more of us than the usual attended to find out what this was all about. There had been talk of change to the care system and we wanted to know how it would affect us.

“Apparently we are the first block to be sounded out so plans can be made for the service in light of the growing elderly population and the ongoing funding constraints.

“All the residents of Glenbrae Court are extremely happy with the service we get and most of us moved here because of the security and peace of mind having carers in attendance offers, and we would be extremely upset if this was reduced.

“Conflicting statements have been made to staff here who have been told their jobs might be out sourced to agency workers. This would be unacceptable as it could not offer the continuity of care provided at the moment by a team who know, and are known to and trusted by, the residents.”

Falkirk Council confirmed it has now postponed the consultation exercise over potential care changes at Glenbrae Court.

A council spokesman said: “We apologise for any confusion caused by the planning of a number of consultation events for residents in Glenbrae and as a result we have postponed these meantime.

“We stress there are no changes in the level of service received and in fact, our intention is to improve services in the near future. We’ve written to all residents explaining the situation apologising for any concerns raised.”