Council agrees plans to bolster security for Falkirk MP
Falkirk Council planners have given the go ahead for a local MP to ramp up security at his constituency office.
Thirza Hockaday, who is Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank’s office manager, lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 9 to make alterations and install CCTV and security equipment at 16 to 18 Newmarket Street, Falkirk.
Planning officers granted listed building consent on Friday, October 10.
Mr Stainbank has been operating from the 16 to 18 Newmarket Street, Falkirk address since last September.