Could your dog be a blood donor and help save the lives of other dogs?

A pet blood bank donation session will take place at Apex Vets in Denny this weekend. Pictured, from left, Chloe Green and Red Setter dog, Jeffrey; Doug Paterson, vet and Fiona Laing and Labrador dog, Truffs.

Apex Vets in Denny are hosting a dog blood donation session on Sunday for the Pet Blood Bank UK, and are appealing for dogs to come forward to help save the lives of other dogs.

Pet Blood Bank collects blood donations from donor dogs across the country which can then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone.

The donation itself only takes five to ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as t can be given to any dog in an emergency. Only 30 per cent of dogs have this blood type.

Pet Blood Bank is calling for certain breeds to come forward which are more likely to have this vital blood type – these include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs and Weimaraners.

