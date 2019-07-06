Could you help Grangemouth’s Operation Tinkerbell?

The Scottish Union of Fairies (SUF), Zetland Park Branch, is trying to rally support to help replace missing doors from its popular fairy trail.

A spokesperson for SUF said: “As you may be aware we are working hard to get the ‘missing’ doors from our fairy trail replaced.

“We are hopeful that in the next few weeks replacement doors can be hand made, however these will need to be decorated.

“Do we have a willing volunteer (or group of volunteers) to repaint them as our lovely volunteers from Grangemouth High are now on holiday and we have no way of getting in contact with them!”

The SUF is able to provide the paint and varnish to complete the job.

If you are able to help you can get in touch with the fairies’ human representative by email at allana.hughes@falkirk.gov.uk