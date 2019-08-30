Could you give Lucy a loving home?

Dogs Trust is keen to find a new home for Staffordshire Bull Terrier Lucy, who is five years old and adores being around friendly people.

This affectionate and sweet girl loves to make friends with everyone she meets and she is at her happiest getting plenty of cuddles and attention.

Lucy is an active girl and loves to explore on her walks and chase after her toys in the garden - or jump into the car for an adventure.

She is looking for owners who have experience with similar dogs and who understand that while she adores people, she is uncomfortable around other dogs.

Lucy would be happiest as the only pet at home and going for walks in quiet areas.

She would be happy living with children aged around 12 years and older and she would love her own garden to play and relax in.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Lucy, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the Trust’s rehoming centre on 01506 873459.