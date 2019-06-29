Could you give Jack the lad a loving home?

Jack is a big, mature tabby cat who loves attention and will take any opportunity to curl up on your lap.

He likes to follow you around so he doesn’t miss out on anything - particularly if a tasty treat may be in the offing.

Unfortunately he suffers from diabetes, but Cats Protection are working with vets to reduce his insulin and he is heading towards remission.

A new owner would have to take the health factor on board, but Cats Protection will cover the costs of his ongoing diabetic care.

Partly because of his health he also needs to be the only pet in the house - and ideally also needs access to outdoors.

If you are interested in this lovely wee cat, get in touch on 01506 298107 or via online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.