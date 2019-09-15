Could you give Buster a loving home?

Buster was a stray who had been visiting the home of a kind lady and her family for food and attention before they decided to call Cats Protection.

The charity was delighted to find he was microchipped and had been missing for a very long time, but sadly the owners, though traced, showed no interest in getting him back.

A spokesperson said: “With no response, we’re giving him our best ever effort in finding him the real home he so deserves.

“Now neutered and having had a full health check from our vet, he’s ‘good to go’, so if you think you could be the special person this five year old needs drop us a line and we’ll get together to make this happen.

“This ‘wee’ big man deserves everything we can muster!

“If you are interested in this lovely wee cat, please phone us on 01506 298107 or contact us online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged”.