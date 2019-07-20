Could you be Nancy’s new best friend?

Patterdale Terrier Nancy is 11 years old and nothing makes her happier than being in the company of her family, getting plenty of cuddles and attention.

Despite being an older pooch, Nancy is full of life and energy and she loves to run around the garden and play with her favourite toys and set off for a good walk every day.

She is currently living in a foster home where she is enjoying her home comforts and plenty of treats, but is looking for a home where she can enjoy her twilight years and get all the TLC she deserves.

Nancy would be happiest as the only pet in the home, and she can live with children aged over 10 years old. With her playful and loving nature, Nancy could make a wonderful companion for the right person.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Nancy contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.