Could you be Mr Tom’s new best friend?

Mr Tom was a stray until a kind lady took him in, but sadly she is no longer able to look after him and he’s staying with Cats Protection while he seeks his new home.

He’s around four years old, and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vet-checked - so all he needs is a loving home, ideally with safe access to outdoors.

Mr Tom doesn’t really get on with other cats, so would need to be the only feline presence in the home ... although he had no problem with the pet dog in his previous home!

If you think that you can offer him the home he needs phone Cats Protection on 01506 298107 or visit www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.