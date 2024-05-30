Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow is vying to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.

Coldwater is home to Fran and Martin and their two children Bailey and Esme, and it is set to feature in the penultimate episode of the popular BBC series next week.

While Fran saw the potential in Coldwater from the start, Martin admits he was initially reluctant to take on the property which had been empty for a year and was beige throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four bedroomed property has been cleverly refurbished using innovative ideas and techniques creating a fun family space.

Homeowners Fran and Martin with their children Bailey and Esme outside their Linlithgow home. (Pic: Kirsty Anderson)

Fran has created bespoke pieces as well as sourcing furniture in keeping with the age of the home.

One of the highlights is the sunken lounge and built-in bar, made from recycled plastic.

Coldwater is one of three contenders in the East area, hoping to secure the last spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell score each property on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two homes the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a new build overlooking the Firth of Forth in North Berwick and a colourful villa in Fife.

Coldwater is the second local property to feature in this year’s search for the country’s home of the year. Earlier in the series, Courtyard Farmhouse between Linlithgow and Falkirk was among the contenders in the competition’s Central region.