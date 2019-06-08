Could Fiona be your perfect family pooch?

Sweet and friendly Fiona is seven years old and there’s nothing she loves more than meeting people and getting plenty of love and attention.

She is always happy to set out with her family on walks, jump in the car for an adventure or spend her time relaxing in the garden.

A polite and gentle pooch, she is also happy to socialise with other greyhounds and large dogs she meets while on her walks. Loving girl Fiona, currently in the care of Dogs Trust, is no stranger to enjoying an afternoon spent snoozing in her cosy bed.

As Fiona is at her happiest when she is with her family she is searching for owners who will be at home throughout the day to keep her company and help her settle into her new routine.

Her new owners will also need to help continue Fiona’s training. She is looking for a family who have owned dogs previously and would be happy living with children aged 10 years old and above. With her wonderful and kind nature Fiona could make a fantastic addition to the family.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Fiona, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the centre on 01506 873459.

Dogs Trust are also currently appealing for volunteer foster carers, as part of the Home from Home scheme, which involves taking a dog into your home and providing love and care until their perfect forever home is found.

Anyone interested in finding out more or wishing to become a foster carer should email hfhwestcalder@dogstrust.org.uk