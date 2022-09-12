Cost of living crisis poses threat to Falkirk's community transport services

According to a new report published by the Community Transport Association (CTA), nearly 170 groups which deliver not-for-profit transport services across the country are facing soaring fuel, labour and vehicle costs, as well as growing demand from an ageing population.

Community transport schemes in Scotland delivered over 802,000 passengers, over 890,000 journeys and covered over 5.18 million miles in 2021.

However, according to new research many community transport operators are struggling to survive on shoestring budgets and run services on small, short-term grants.

Elderly people rely on community transport schemes to prevent them becoming socially isolated

One in three Scottish operators rely on just one source of funding and few have benefited from an inflationary uplift to their grants for many years, while nearly one in two face rising demand.

The CTA claims some schemes may be forced to close and this would have a devastating impact on many older and disabled people, as well as isolated and deprived communities, who rely on community transport to access education, employment, hospital appointments or the local High Street.

CTA’s More Than a Minibus report calls on the Scottish Government, local authorities and other sources of funding – like the National Lottery – to “deliver fair,

adequate and multi-year funding for community transport which keeps pace with inflation, contributes to core operating costs and sets flexible conditions”.

David Kelly, CTA director for Scotland, said: “Our new report powerfully illustrates community transport in Scotland is about so much more than a minibus – it’s about bringing communities together; helping older and disabled people to access amenities and public services; and tackling big problems like climate change, loneliness and poverty.

“Our members across Scotland are also innovating with new and exciting models, from e-bikes to car clubs. Community transport is leading the way to net zero, reducing car use and carbon emissions.

“As Scotland struggles with a cost of living crisis and transitions to net zero, community transport is more important now than ever before. But many are worried about the future.