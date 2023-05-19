But the Resolution Foundation warned the Government some people will slip through the cracks as they deal with spiralling energy prices and soaring inflation.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show around 19,800 households in Falkirk are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments. They are among more than eight million households across the UK who will receive the support.

Estimates have been rounded to the nearest 100 households.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – was due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should have appeared directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received any of the following benefits between January 26 and February 25 this year: Universal Credit; Income-based jobseekers allowance; Income-related employment and support allowance; Income support; Working tax credit; Child tax credit; Pension credit.

However, with consumer price index inflation currently at 10.1 per cent and remaining stubbornly high, charities have warned some people will fall between the cracks as they deal with rising prices.

Lalitha Try, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "The Government’s cost-of-living payments will provide much-needed support for over 8 million UK households, and are rightly targeted at many of those who will need the most help. However, many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits."

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – approximately 19,000 of these are based in Falkirk.

A further £300 is due for pensioners in receipt of winter fuel payments later this year.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said the Government continues "to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable".

