The rising cost of funerals is leaving some families with debt which is also impacting their mental and physical wellbeing.

According to the 21st edition of the SunLife Cost of Dying Report, only one in three people put enough provision in place to pay for their funeral costs.

The UK’s longest running report into funeral costs also found that the cost of a simple, attended funeral has risen 3.5 per cent in a year to £4,285, while an unattended cremation – also known as a direct cremation – has risen 6.7 per cent to £1,597.

With two thirds of people not making provisions to pay for their own funeral, and only 38 per cent leaving enough to cover the cost, families are left, on average, to cover a shortfall of £1,695.

Back in 2004, the average cost of a simple, attended funeral was £1,835. Today, it stands at £4,285 – a staggering 134 per cent increase.

While it is sometimes possible to release money from the deceased’s bank accounts for funeral costs before probate, a third of families are still left to cover at least some of the costs themselves, with 10 per cent taking on debt to do so.

According to the report, 33 per cent of people who recently organised a funeral said the cost-of-living crisis impacted how they organised and paid for it.

One in eight said they had to cut back on certain aspects of the funeral because they couldn’t afford it. The study also showed that, for one in five families, finding the money to pay for a loved one’s funeral caused notable financial difficulties.

Mark Screeton, SunLife chief executive, said: “Funeral costs have risen dramatically in the 21 years we’ve been tracking them.

“Couple this with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the fact that many people don’t leave enough provision to cover their funeral – or even share their preferences – and you have a situation where grieving families can be left struggling with debt at an already difficult time.

“Most of us have an idea of what we’d like for our funeral but we rarely communicate it. Our study shows just half of funeral organisers know whether loved ones wanted a burial or cremation, while other preferences are even less known.

“With an over £1,000 difference in cost between the two options, this can bring an extra layer of pressure when loved ones are worrying about ‘getting it right’.

“One of the kindest things we can do for our loved ones is to plan ahead. We need to break the stigma around talking about death, start discussing the kind of send-off we want, and where we expect the money to come from. By doing so, we can spare our families unnecessary financial and emotional stress.”

The Cost of Dying Report, undertaken by Critical Research on behalf of SunLife, included interviews with 100 funeral directors across the UK as well as 1,511 people who have been involved in organising a funeral over the past four years.