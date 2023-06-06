The Corpus Christi Procession will see Archbishop Lea Cushley, clergy and Catholics from across the Archdiocese walk from the bandstand at the east end of the High Street to St Francis Xavier’s Church in Hope Street.

It takes place on June 11 on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ and begins at 2.30pm with the procession expected to last around 20 minutes before a short service at the church.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “This is the second year that we’ve have held the event in Falkirk and it’s a lovely event. It’s a chance for the Catholic community in the town and across the Archdiocese to join together, sing hymns and praise God as we walk through the High Street to St Francis Xavier’s Church to celebrate an important Feast Day in the Church’s calendar.”