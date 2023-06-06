News you can trust since 1845
Corpus Christi Procession through heart of Falkirk this weekend

Over 300 people are expected to take part in a walk through Falkirk town centre on Sunday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST

The Corpus Christi Procession will see Archbishop Lea Cushley, clergy and Catholics from across the Archdiocese walk from the bandstand at the east end of the High Street to St Francis Xavier’s Church in Hope Street.

It takes place on June 11 on the Feast of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ and begins at 2.30pm with the procession expected to last around 20 minutes before a short service at the church.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “This is the second year that we’ve have held the event in Falkirk and it’s a lovely event. It’s a chance for the Catholic community in the town and across the Archdiocese to join together, sing hymns and praise God as we walk through the High Street to St Francis Xavier’s Church to celebrate an important Feast Day in the Church’s calendar.”

Corpus Christi Procession through Falkirk in 2022Corpus Christi Procession through Falkirk in 2022
