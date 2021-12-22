Cops collar Christmas tree thief in front of Larbert primary school pupils

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Over the past few days Larbert community officers PCs Bellamy and O’Donnell have been dealing with a number of thefts of Christmas trees and threats to ruin Christmas around Larbert Village.

“Around 1030 hours on Tuesday, December 21, PCs Bellamy and O’Donnell responded to reports of a male acting in a mean spirited way near to Larbert Village Primary School.

The suspect was arrested near Larbert Village Primary School

"The suspect was described as green, with significant body hair, around 5ft 10ins with a pot belly and wearing a red jacket and hat with white trim. He was identified as being responsible for the previous incidents.

“On seeing PCs Bellamy and O’Donnell arriving at locus the suspect made off on foot and was lost to sight. Thankfully the pupils of Larbert Village Primary School were much more eagle eyed than our PCs and spotted the suspect hiding in the greenery of a nearby garden attempting to camouflage himself.

"The pupils directed the officers to his location where he was swiftly arrested and placed in the rear of a marked police van and the stolen trees were recovered from inside his jacket.

"While being arrested and en route to Falkirk custody suite, the suspect continued to act in an abusive manner, issuing many threats to ruin Christmas.”

The suspect, known locally as The Grinch, was issued with a formal warning.

