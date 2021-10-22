COP26 - Falkirk commuters must be ready

Severe transport congestion is expected in and around the city and, with an estimated 3,124 commuters from Falkirk making their way to Glasgow each day, a public awareness campaign has been launched to help people get ready for the disruption the climate change conference could cause.

The campaign provides details of where to get the most up-to-date travel information and advice so that people can prepare and plan ahead for any journeys.

Up to 140 world leaders and 25,000 conference delegates are expected to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26 conference at Glasgow’s SEC, which runs from October 31 to November 12.

Transport Scotland is warning commuters COP26 could lead to traffic congestion and delays on the roads near Glasgow

However, road closures begin taking place for the event from Saturday, October 23 and planned and unplanned protests are also inevitable.

Nicola Blaney, head of events resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “The scale of COP26 is unprecedented in terms of the impact it will have on our transport

networks. We know that Halloween weekend, Monday, November 1, Tuesday, November 2 and Saturday, November 6, will all be particularly busy and commuters should expect severe delays.

“This is due to a combination of road closures around the SEC, including the Clydeside Expressway which will be closed from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday,

November 14, and the additional demand on the network from those attending the conference.

“We’d urge everyone to stay informed and plan ahead to make the right journeys at the right times so we can keep Glasgow and the Central Belt moving as the region

takes to the world stage for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Transport minister, Graeme Dey, added: “The most up-to-date information including a detailed travel plan, maps, road closures and dates for community and business

engagement sessions is readily available.

“I would again urge commuters, businesses and the public to take some time to familiarise themselves with the plans so that we can all work together to help deliver a successful event. I am especially grateful to businesses and the public for engaging with this campaign and playing their part in such a momentous event.”

Get Ready Glasgow is the go-to website for more detailed information and will be updated on an ongoing basis as it provides details on alternative routes, local road

closure dates and where local access will be maintained.

It also includes maps highlighting where and when impacts are most likely to help give the public, businesses, delegates and visitors a clearer idea of what to expect on

certain days.

Travel planning and preparations are now entering an advanced and crucial phase.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) is assisting with the transport organisation across Glasgow.

SPT chair of operations committee councillor David Wilson, said: “SPT is, once again, proud to play its part while the city hosts yet another major international event.

While some disruption to travel is inevitable with an event of this scale, planning ahead is essential."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.