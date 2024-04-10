Cook's Bar and Kitchen: Restaurant in shadow of Kelpies welcomes visitors
Cook’s Bar & Kitchen in the grounds of the Grange Manor Hotel at Glensburgh in Grangemouth sits almost in the shadow of the world famous Kelpies.
And as the popular tourist destination prepares to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their unveiling later this month, the team at Cook’s is ready to welcome even more visitors along with locals.
Chef Dean Hay works alongside Cook’s manager Anna Law ensuring everyone’s experience makes them want to return time and time again.
Located in the grounds of the hotel, the 19th Century coach house restaurant combines a friendly welcome with elegant decor for an inviting space suitable for a variety of events.
Anna said: “Whether you’re looking for the ideal setting to impress for that all important first date or milestone wedding anniversary, simply want to catch-up with friends over coffee and cake or take a break from work over lunch – our stylish yet relaxed restaurant caters for all.
"Warm, attentive service and a wide selection of dishes ranging from sumptuous Scottish classics to innovative takes on continental cuisine make for memorable dining featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”
The menu now features starters like the chef’s coconut crispy chicken strips in warm curry sauce and Macsween haggis bon bons in wholegrain mustard mayo and grilled Stornoway black pudding with melting Scottish brie in an onion marmalade and garlic croute.
Main dishes include classic Scottish haddock and chips with mushy peas, lemon and tartare sauce and their famous fajitas served on a sizzling skillet. There is also a vast selection of homemade burgers, including the coconut katsu chicken burger with curry sauce and the Highland burger with haggis and a fried egg.
Open Sunday to Thursday noon to 9pm and from noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, there is a full a la carte menu all day, but they also offer an express lunch menu from £9.95 or on Sundays you can enjoy lunch from £15.95.
For more details visit their website here or to book a table call 01324 877115.
