Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cook’s Bar & Kitchen in the grounds of the Grange Manor Hotel at Glensburgh in Grangemouth sits almost in the shadow of the world famous Kelpies.

And as the popular tourist destination prepares to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their unveiling later this month, the team at Cook’s is ready to welcome even more visitors along with locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Dean Hay works alongside Cook’s manager Anna Law ensuring everyone’s experience makes them want to return time and time again.

Dean Hay, chef at Cook's Bar and Kitchen. Pic: Contributed

Located in the grounds of the hotel, the 19th Century coach house restaurant combines a friendly welcome with elegant decor for an inviting space suitable for a variety of events.

Anna said: “Whether you’re looking for the ideal setting to impress for that all important first date or milestone wedding anniversary, simply want to catch-up with friends over coffee and cake or take a break from work over lunch – our stylish yet relaxed restaurant caters for all.

"Warm, attentive service and a wide selection of dishes ranging from sumptuous Scottish classics to innovative takes on continental cuisine make for memorable dining featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu now features starters like the chef’s coconut crispy chicken strips in warm curry sauce and Macsween haggis bon bons in wholegrain mustard mayo and grilled Stornoway black pudding with melting Scottish brie in an onion marmalade and garlic croute.

Main dishes include classic Scottish haddock and chips with mushy peas, lemon and tartare sauce and their famous fajitas served on a sizzling skillet. There is also a vast selection of homemade burgers, including the coconut katsu chicken burger with curry sauce and the Highland burger with haggis and a fried egg.

Open Sunday to Thursday noon to 9pm and from noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, there is a full a la carte menu all day, but they also offer an express lunch menu from £9.95 or on Sundays you can enjoy lunch from £15.95.