Conversation cafe set up in Camelon to allow people to air views on addiction services
The café will be held at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, in Redbrae Road, Camelon between 10am and noon on Thursday, May 30 and will be hosted by Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership – which brings together people with lived experience and Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, and other community organisations to plan local services.
Coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided, while attendees take part in small group discussions about their experience of accessing support.
Their feedback and views will help shape the partnership’s new three-year strategy and delivery plan.
Phillip Heaton, alcohol and drug partnership lead officer, said: “If you have personal experience, or have supported a family member or friend with alcohol or drug use, your views will be invaluable in improving future support.
“This will be a safe space to share ideas, chat through problems, and to get a fresh understanding of the support needed in Falkirk. During the café session, we’ll chat about what is working well and what can be improved – we just want to hear directly from you.”
The Partnership is also seeking people to join its new Lived Experience Panel, which offers regular opportunities to inform decisions being made about local support options.
People can learn more about the panel and sign up while at the conversation café.
Visit the website for more information, including how to register in advance to secure a space.
