Convenient conveniences: Falkirk Council announce creation of four new changing places toilets

Falkirk Council has announced £400,000 plan to construct four new Changing Places Toilets (CPTs) over the next 12 months to provide more accessible facilities for the local community.

The new toilets will be installed in key locations already identified through consultation with residents who have disabilities, ensuring they are placed where they will have the most meaningful impact.

The proposed locations at Bonnybridge Library, Falkirk Stadium, Callendar Park and Dollar Park will add to the growing number of both council owned and commercially owned CPTs across the Falkirk Council area.

Changing Places Toilets are specifically designed to provide a safe and dignified environment for individuals with complex needs who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

The new changing places toilets will be located at strategic locations throughout the Falkirk area (Picture: Submitted)

Unlike traditional accessible toilets, CPTs include additional features such as ceiling track hoists, height-adjustable adult-sized changing tables, and more space to accommodate both the user and their carers.

These enhancements make it possible for people with a wide range of disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, dementia, or those with continence issues, to use toilet facilities safely and comfortably.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Changing Places Toilets are vital for ensuring that everyone in our community, regardless of their abilities, has access to safe, dignified facilities.

“These new installations will allow people with disabilities and their carers to fully participate in everyday life without fear of isolation or discomfort. We are listening to our residents and ensuring that these toilets are placed in locations where they will make the most difference."

The need for CPTs has been driven by the local community, including families and individuals living with disabilities, who report that existing facilities often do not meet their needs.

The absence of such facilities can prevent families from fully participating in public life, limiting access to recreational spaces and local services.

Carers have also expressed their support at the installation of CPTs, as they allow for safer handling and more comfortable care of their loved ones.

One of the significant benefits of CPTs is the increased independence they provide for users.

For example, young people attending Carrongrange High School can learn to manage their own personal care in a CPT, building independence that is not possible with a standard accessible toilet.