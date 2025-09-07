Controversial decision to change care provision at Falkirk area complex to go ahead

A controversial decision to make changes to a Falkirk care complex is to go ahead in October – although councillors say lessons must be learned after an outcry from worried residents, families and staff.

Members of Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) were not persuaded to revisit the decision to reprovision staff at Tygetshaugh Court in Dunipace, where residents live independently in their own homes with support from staff where needed.

The IJB oversees the work of Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership and the changes are expected to save around £150,000 a year as the council staff, who are on-site every day, will be replaced by home care packages provided by private companies.

But members did agree on Friday that there should be a detailed report looking at the process, which was described as “less than ideal”.

Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have its care service moved to an external provider. Pic: Michael Gillen

Over recent months, there have been demonstrations, objections from trade unions, complaints from local councillors, a petition with more than 2000 signatures and lots of media coverage – all of which has made clear that residents and their families are deeply unhappy with the proposals.

Victoria, whose 68-year-old mum is a resident in Tygetshaugh, told the board what the complex means to her. She said her mum, who has a brain injury, moved there in February 2024 when her care package was no longer enough.

“It took a lot for my mum to build trust with the staff at Tygetshaugh – they are now like family to my mum, myself and my kids,” she said. “With my mum’s condition she needs consistency and with home care she won’t get that.”

She also told the board how difficult socialising had been for her mum before the move to Tygetshaugh and how staff currently take her mother down to the lounge for social events.

“My mum is now scared she’ll be alone again,” she said.

Victoria also raised fears about security; the fact that the laundry service is closing; and the time it will take for the council’s mobile emergency care service (MECS) to respond, when on-site staff are there in minutes.

“This isn’t about money – this about people’s lives,” she said.

A solicitor attending the meeting on behalf of one objector said she was concerned at the fact that the consultation, which included the changes to housing with care, had not been highlighted to residents or families.

The IJB had agreed in March that one of Falkirk Council’s four housing with care services should be reprovisioned, but the decision on which one would be chosen was left to senior staff, who carried out an options appraisal.

Chief officer Gayle Woodcock told the board that she acknowledged the anxiety that had been caused by the decision but said it was about “delivering the care that people need, with the resources we have available”.

Over the next three years, she warned, the IJB is facing a £21 million gap between its income and the cash it needs to keep providing services.

“At Tygetshaugh, currently less than half the staff capacity is required to meet the assessed needs – at the same time, there are people in Falkirk waiting for their care needs to be met,” she said.

“This means our resources are not lined up with where people’s needs are, and we are not making best use of public money.”

She also highlighted that not every resident at Tygetshaugh requires care, and those who do have a legal right to choose how their care is provided, which means it is “not an efficient model”.

Ms Woodcock added that the partnership is now working closely with residents, families and staff to support them through the changes and this will continue.

Councillor Anne Hannah, an IJB member, said the questions she has been asked in recent weeks have made it obvious that there is “a huge amount of misinformation out there”.

In a motion to the board, she insisted she was not asking for a halt or even a pause to the changes but said she wanted to make sure that lessons were learned for the future and called for a full report to be brought forward.

Cllr Hannah also asked for assurances that individuals facing changes would be supported, a plea that was seconded by Councillor Fiona Collie.

But there were claims of misinformation on both sides. Trade union representative Roger Ridley said it was wrong to compare the care provided by the current group of staff with the care that would be provided by home care staff.

Mr Ridley also challenged the assertion that the proposal will save money as it could result in people ending up in a care home, which is much more costly.

Ms Woodcock said their ambition was to support people living independently at home for as long as possible.

She said: “We wouldn’t be putting forward a proposal if we thought it would lead to an increase in people needing long-term care.”

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership has produced a list of FAQs for people who are concerned about the decision which it has published on its website.