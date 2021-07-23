Controversial 10K race returns to Falkirk after 2020 event branded a 'shambles'

Back in Jaunary 2020 the Epic Trail, organised by events company Tough Runner UK, was slated for being poorly managed, with one experienced runner saying he had “never seen anything like it” in terms of poor organisation.

Now the event – which is now open to entries – is scheduled to take place in the same location on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

A Tough Runner spokesperson said: “Welcome to the second edition of the Falkirk Epic Trail 10K set in the beautiful surroundings of Callendar House Falkirk Epic Trail 10K was a sellout first time around, and we predict nothing less this time around.

The Epic Trail took place in Callendar Park back in January 2020

"The run will take you through the grounds of the park and the upper Callendar wood and is set to be one of the most highly anticipated 10K’s in Scotland. Tough Runner UK are pulling out all the stops to provide an awesome 10K experience while taking you through some of the most idyllic scenery and settings.

“This race is open to all levels, from beginners to elite athletes. Everyone is welcome to sign up.”

Back in January 2020 the feeling before, during and after the race was mixed to say the least.

One runner, Paul McDonald, from Stirling, said: “I have done hundreds of events all over the country and I’ve never experienced anything like it. As soon as I arrived I saw there was a queue a mile long.

"Normally at an event like that you have 12 people registering – they had two. I have never been to a race that was delayed before – this was 45 minutes late in starting and it was -1C. You had kids freezing in shorts and t-shirts.”

Mr McDonald added that no thought had been paid to how narrow Callendar Park’s trails are and potentially dangerous bottlenecks built up in places.

Elderly residents in the Callendar Park area also faced parking chaos, as those taking part left cars on pavements, double parked and stopping people getting in and out of their streets.

