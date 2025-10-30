Consultation on plans for electricity transmission network between Denny and Wishaw

SP Energy Networks is consulting communities on plans to uprate the overhead lines from Denny to Wishaw.

​Local people are being asked to share their views on plans to reinforce the electricity transmission network between Denny and Wishaw.

SP Energy Networks consulted communities across central Scotland earlier this year on the Denny-Wishaw Network Optimisation (DWNO) project and are now asking for further input on the detailed plans that have been developed based on feedback.

The Denny-Wishaw Network Upgrade project proposes to uprate three existing overhead lines (OHL) from 275kV to 400Kv, replacing conductors (wires) and refurbishing pylons already in place.

A new 19km section of 400kV overhead line will be added between Bonnybridge and Glenmavis, and work will also include the expansion of four substations to increase their capacity and to improve the connections to the overhead network.

Electricity demand in Britain is set to double by 2050 as homes and business have their power needs, including heating and transport, met by electricity.

To meet this demand, significant investment in the electricity network is needed to open up capacity on the grid to transport more green, renewable electricity from where it was generated to where it is needed.

Projects like the DWNO are part of work which will see the biggest rewiring of the electricity grid since its inception, strengthening energy security and supporting economic growth.

It also increases the resilience of the electricity network in the local area, bringing more power to the communities where people need it.

The work being consulted on includes enhancements to infrastructure in Airdrie, Bonnybridge, Cumbernauld, Easterhouse, Glenmavis and Newarthill, as well as in Denny and Wishaw.

Feedback received during the public consultation will help SP Energy Networks develop its plans before submitting consent applications next year.

A report summarising feedback received during the previous consultation can be found on the project website.

People can find out more and speak with the project team at a range of community drop-in events:

Thursday, October 30, Glenmavis Social Club, Quarryside Street, Glenmavis; Monday, November 3, Newarthill Community Facility, High Street, Newarthill; Tuesday, November 4, Cumbernauld New Town Hall, Bron Way, Cumbernauld; Wednesday, November 5, Gartcosh Social Club, Beard Crescent, Eastgate, Gartcosh; Friday, November 7, Dunipace Parish Church Hall, 175 Stirling Street, Dunipace, Denny.

For anyone who cannot make it along to one of the community events, all project documents can be found on the project website, along with an online feedback form.

Anyone without internet access, can call the Freephone number to ask questions or request a personal call back from a member of the project team.¶You can also be sent a paper feedback form and a Freepost envelope to complete and return free of charge.¶

Alan Graham, Environmental Planner at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re grateful to everyone who has engaged with the project to date and the feedback received has helped inform the detailed proposals that we are sharing in the second round of consultation.

“The work proposed as part of the Denny-Wishaw upgrade project is critical to reinforcing the UK’s aging electricity transmission network, improving energy security and increasing capacity for the green electricity we all need.

“The communities that host infrastructure are valued stakeholders in this process.

“Following initial consultations earlier this year, we hope that people will again get in touch to share their views on the revised proposals; either by attending one of the public exhibitions in their area, or by contacting us directly with their comments.”