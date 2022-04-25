Construction work set to begin at major Linlithgow development this week

An artist's impression of the Preston Glade development in Linlithgow.

Preston Glade will see Cala Homes (East) build 60 homes at an expansive 6.2 hectare site to the south west of the town.

Gillian Tait, planning & design land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “The site start is always an important milestone for us. Preston Glade will bring to market spacious and efficient homes that are in demand and boost supply throughout the market.

“As we’ve seen through our work building and handing over affordable homes at Queenswood there is a sizeable shortfall – and we know that a further 15, including bungalows, at this location will be timely.”

Cala has now written to direct neighbours, continuing dialogue from a detailed consultation

Gillian added: “While we look forward to creating these homes, we recognise how imperative it is that the neighbouring community is kept in the loop throughout.