News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
1 hour ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
1 hour ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
15 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
17 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

Conservation volunteers help gypsy and traveller youngsters in Falkirk area achieve awards

A group of youngsters recently received awards as part of a course on heritage-based learning.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 06:40 GMT

The 11 to 15-year-olds are all from the gypsy/traveller community in Falkirk and the surrounding area. Since last August they have been working with The Conservation Volunteers Scotland in partnership with Article 12 whose aim is to build learning opportunities for youngsters less likely to be heard.

Their course is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is entitled Deekin to Jan, which means “looking to learn”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cara Jackson, senior project officer with TCV, said: “We’ve been doing local natural heritage outdoor conservation activities with the young people and they’ve been really receptive. They recently received their John Muir Discovery awards at a ceremony in Bainsford community hall to celebrate their achievement. They’ve also been doing SQA units, Makaton and first aid training.

Youngsters who completed the Deekin to Jan course receive their certificates
Youngsters who completed the Deekin to Jan course receive their certificates
Youngsters who completed the Deekin to Jan course receive their certificates
Most Popular

"We’re delighted to have an opportunity to shine a light on their achievements and raise awareness of the programme.”

FalkirkSQA