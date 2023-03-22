The 11 to 15-year-olds are all from the gypsy/traveller community in Falkirk and the surrounding area. Since last August they have been working with The Conservation Volunteers Scotland in partnership with Article 12 whose aim is to build learning opportunities for youngsters less likely to be heard.

Their course is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is entitled Deekin to Jan, which means “looking to learn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Jackson, senior project officer with TCV, said: “We’ve been doing local natural heritage outdoor conservation activities with the young people and they’ve been really receptive. They recently received their John Muir Discovery awards at a ceremony in Bainsford community hall to celebrate their achievement. They’ve also been doing SQA units, Makaton and first aid training.

Youngsters who completed the Deekin to Jan course receive their certificates