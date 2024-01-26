Congratulations to Bo'ness Fair Day crowning lady and 2024 retinue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ella Black was appointed as the Queen-elect and will be crowned on Friday, June 28, by the 2024 Crowning Lady, Diane McBride.
Chairman Frank McGarry selected Diane, the wife of former chairman Scott McBride, to do the honours.
He said: “Diane played a big part in the Bo’ness Fair Day community for many years, supporting her husband Scott through his time as chairman. We are thrilled that she accepted.”
The 2024 Deanburn PS retinue is as follows: Page Boys – Oliver Hughes and Zach Stirling; Chief Lady – Anna Torrance; Queen of the Flowergirls – Lois Morrison; Queen of the Fairies – Yasmin Komorowski; Champion – Tyler James Love; Chief Lord – Ben Donaldson; Lord in waiting – Joey Bell; Herald (Glebe Park) – Callum Gilfillan; Herald (Douglas Park) – Millar Anderson. Crown Bearer – Kian Morrison; Sword Bearer – Arran Bremner; Sceptre Bearer – Nathan Holmes; Yeoman of the Guard – Mayson Hunter and Harris Davidson; Bower Girls – Brooke Winstanley, Evie Pickett, Lillie Martin, Mila Barkham, Orla Liddle, Lucia Braid, Maia Winstanley, Aillie Keen; Ladies in Waiting – Mia Gardiner, Ava McLusky, Freya Abbott, Rose Williamson, Kirsten Lee, Isla Mochar, Kelsea Wilkinson, Hannah McQueen; Guards of Honour – Archie Cuthell, Jason Rutherford, Andrew McCabe, Owen McGill, Callum Torrance and Dylan McCracken.