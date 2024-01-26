Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ella Black was appointed as the Queen-elect and will be crowned on Friday, June 28, by the 2024 Crowning Lady, Diane McBride.

Chairman Frank McGarry selected Diane, the wife of former chairman Scott McBride, to do the honours.

He said: “Diane played a big part in the Bo’ness Fair Day community for many years, supporting her husband Scott through his time as chairman. We are thrilled that she accepted.”

2024 Bo'ness Fair Day Crowning Lady Diane McBride with her husband, former committee chairman Scott.