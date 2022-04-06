Conflict in Ukraine: Mariners 4 Ukraine launch pop-up shop in Bainsford

Mariners 4 Ukraine was launched a few weeks ago by Paulina Piotrowska, who is Polish but has family living in the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

She and her band of volunteers were operating out of premises in Union Road, Camelon, collecting and sorting donations before linking up with a charity to have them transported to Poland for the refugees.

But this week they opened a pop-up shot to cover the cost of transporting their next load of much-needed items, including first aid and medical items; pillar candles; torches without batteries; toothpaste and toothbrushes; nappies; baby food; and sleeping bags.

Leigh Young, shop manager Economy Autopaint 2 Ltd, Paulina Piotrowska, Mariners 4 Ukraine and Aleksandra Hus, owner Economy Autopaint 2 Ltd. Pic: Michael Gillen

In the shop they will be selling pre-loved clothing and shoes that were brought into the Camelon donation point and which they are unable to forward.

The shop is at 81 Main Street, Bainsford – next to the Creamery snooker hall and is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm.

Paulina said: “Many thanks to Economy Autopaint 2 Ltd for offering us the use of their unit completely free of charge to support this great project.”

She was joined at the opening by Economy Autopaint 2 owner Aleksandra Hus and employee Leigh Young.

Paulina added: “I want to say many thanks to all of the volunteers and everyone involved. The community spirit and engagement has been absolutely overwhelming.