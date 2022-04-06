Conflict in Ukraine: Mariners 4 Ukraine launch pop-up shop in Bainsford
A charity set up to provide aid for the people of Ukraine has now opened a pop-up shop.
Mariners 4 Ukraine was launched a few weeks ago by Paulina Piotrowska, who is Polish but has family living in the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk.
She and her band of volunteers were operating out of premises in Union Road, Camelon, collecting and sorting donations before linking up with a charity to have them transported to Poland for the refugees.
But this week they opened a pop-up shot to cover the cost of transporting their next load of much-needed items, including first aid and medical items; pillar candles; torches without batteries; toothpaste and toothbrushes; nappies; baby food; and sleeping bags.
In the shop they will be selling pre-loved clothing and shoes that were brought into the Camelon donation point and which they are unable to forward.
The shop is at 81 Main Street, Bainsford – next to the Creamery snooker hall and is open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm.
Paulina said: “Many thanks to Economy Autopaint 2 Ltd for offering us the use of their unit completely free of charge to support this great project.”
She was joined at the opening by Economy Autopaint 2 owner Aleksandra Hus and employee Leigh Young.
Paulina added: “I want to say many thanks to all of the volunteers and everyone involved. The community spirit and engagement has been absolutely overwhelming.
"And I’m delighted that we now have this pop-up shop to allow us to keep doing what we can to help the people of Ukraine.”