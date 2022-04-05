Conflict in Ukraine: Falkirk's Trinity Church appeals for donations

Trinity Church in Falkirk town centre has teamed up with Sunflower Scotland, an Edinburgh-based charity and organised by volunteers with families living in Ukraine.

They are collecting goods on Tuesdays from 9am to 11.30am; Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm; and Sundays from 10am to 11.30am.

They are only collecting the following items which are needed urgently:

Falkirk Trinity Church organised a Vigil for Ukraine at the start of March

*Any size of nappies

*Baby formula (including lactose free)

*Pasta

*Rice

*Flour

*Tinned Soup

*Tinned fish

*Yeast

*Torches

*Sterile bandages.

Unfortunately they cannot accept other items.

They also need cardboard boxes to pack up the donations.

Any monetary donations – clearly marked for Ukraine – should be handed in to the church office in Manse Place.

A church spokesperson said: “We are aware that many people in Falkirk whilst giving monetary donations would also like to donate items of use and have therefore have set up this collection point in Falkirk.

"We would also appeal for vans and drivers who could transport the packed boxes through to Edinburgh for us.”

In March the church organised a Vigil for Ukraine attended by about 500 people.

A similar event is due to take place on Easter Sunday, April 17 with more details to follow.

