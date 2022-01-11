Conference to commemorate 276th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir

Raif Brown at a service of commemoration for the Battle of Falkirk Muir in January 2019. Pic: Alan Murray.

The all-day event to be held at Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday, January 22 has been organised by the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust and is their first conference to be held on the subject.

The Battle of Falkirk Muir was the largest battle of the four Jacobite uprisings, involving upwards of 20,000 men, and took place on January 17, 1746 on Falkirk Muir.

The conference will offer a chance for people to find out more about the historic event, with guest speakers covering a number of topics across the day.

The monument to the Battle of Falkirk Muir which took place on January 17, 1746 can be found on Greenbank Road.

Guy Wedderburn will tell the story behind Callendar Estates; Colin Fraser, from RL Christie Works of Art, will give an indepth analysis of important Jacobite artefacts and David Forsyth, from the National Museum of Scotland, will talk on the place of museums in society.

An insight into the character of key players Bonnie Prince Charlie, Lord George Murray and Lieutenant General Henry Hawley will be given by Deborah Dennison, Roz Anderson and Jonathon Oates respectively.

And when it comes to who won the battle – keeper of archaeology and local history for Falkirk Community Trust, Geoff Bailey will give the British Army’s perspective, while Arran Johnston gives the Jacobite view.

A spokesman for the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust said: “As you can see we have a varied, exciting and engaging line up.

Geoff Bailey, Keeper of Archaeology and Local History for Falkirk Community Trust, is one of the speakers at the conference. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"This event is a great opportunity for all interested to come together to find out facts surrounding the Battle of Falkirk Muir, the largest battle of all the Jacobite uprisings.

"We have event specific Covid-19 guidance which will be issued to all attendees in advance of the event.

"If restrictions change and the event cannot go ahead as planned then we will provide refunds to ticket holders.”

Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite at www.bit.ly/3FIolmQ

Any profits from ticket sales will go towards the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, which is delivering a project with the aim of establishing a visitor centre to commemorate the Jacobite risings from 1689 until 1746 with specific reference to The Battle of Falkirk Muir.

