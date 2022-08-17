Concerns raised over 'outdated' and poorly maintained Banknock playpark

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play equipment at the park off Hollandbush Crescent is outdated and rusting.

Hayley McCallum recently visited the park off Hollandbush Crescent with her two young children during the good weather.

But she was left disgusted by the condition she found the park in.

She said some damage appears to have been caused by people not looking after the place, however other issues with the play equipment are due to a lack of maintenance.

Rust is flaking off the play equipment.

The 29-year-old said: “I took my kids to the park and they didn’t even want to play on it.

“The park is covered in rust and the hand grips have been burned.

"It’s just awful and it’s not getting taken care of.

"The little playhouse smells like a toilet.

The handles on some of the playpark have been burned and melted.

"As well as the burnt parts there’s rust that comes off in your hands.

"The teenagers aren’t looking after it.

“There’s no where for them to really go so they hang around the park.

"A play park is meant to be a safe place for our children to thrive and develop in, yet this is what my children were welcomed to – an outdated park that isn’t being well maintained and falling apart in the kids’ hands causing small cuts and skin burns.

"The park has been there since I was little and I’m 29 now.

"It’s been in a bit of a state for a long time, but not as bad as it is now.

"It hasn’t been maintained by the council. It’s a shame.

"You go to somewhere like Grangemouth and it’s amazing.

"It’s a great park, but there’s families that can’t drive and are stuck with the ones that are in their area so they all need to be maintained and they are not.

"To some families a day out is just to their local park and this is what they are welcomed with, it’s disgusting.”