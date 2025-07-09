Concerns raised over level of care for 'vulnerable detainees' in custody at Falkirk Police Station

A new report from the HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) has identified concerns over the level of care Falkirk police officers allocate to people in custody who are classed as “high risk”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMICS and Healthcare Improvement Scotland carried out a joint inspection of the police custody centre at Falkirk Police Station, in Wes Bridge Street, Falkirk, examining 40 records from a sample of 383 people who had been detained in the Forth Valley area’s only police custody centre in November last year.

Inspectors noted 29 detainees had been assessed as being at “high risk” following a vulnerability risk assessment, meaning they should be under constant observation or visited and roused at 15 or 30 minute intervals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet of those marked as “high risk”, 15 were given the same level of cell check as those deemed to be of “low risk” without any other apparent risk mitigation in place.

The inspection took place at Falkirk Police Station earlier this year (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

HM chief inspector of constabulary in Scotland Craig Naylor, said: “Effective risk assessment is vital to ensure that detainees can be managed and cared for appropriately.

“The number of instances where a detainee is deemed to be high risk but remains on standard observations with no mitigation in place – or recorded as being in place – remains an ongoing concern.

“We recently raised this same issue following our joint inspection of custody in Ayrshire, where we recommended that Police Scotland should ensure custody staff have a clear understanding of what response is required for each of the defined observations levels and that these are applied consistently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recommendation clearly has relevance for the Falkirk custody centre.”

Inspectors from HMICS and HIS also carried out an onsite review of the custody centre at Falkirk Police Station in February 2025.

As part of the inspection, HMICS staff also reviewed the Police Scotland National Custody System (NCS).

Inspectors assessed the physical environment of the custody centre, including the quality of cells, and observed key processes and procedures relevant to police custody operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also spoke with people detained at the custody centre and interviewed custody staff and healthcare professionals during their visit.

Falkirk custody centre features 29 cells which serve as the only police custody centre in the Forth Valley divisional area.

From 2023 to 2024 the custody centre was used for detainees on 5057 occasions, an increase of 687 on the year before.

During that period 18 per cent of detainees were intoxicated on arrival, five per cent declared they were alcoholics and 15 per cent were drug dependent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those detainees 43 per cent disclosed a mental health condition and 35 per cent reported they had previously self-harmed or had attempted suicide.

In total, the report noted 13 past recommendations relating to the maintenance and repair of crucial custody infrastructure, the location of CCTV viewing facilities to reduce the likelihood of distraction and ensuring custody staff received appropriate training and guidance where cleaning is part of their role.

Staff at the Forth Valley custody centre told inspectors there was a lack of management visibility within the department. They said some managers worked from home, and compressed hour patterns were common, both reducing the number of days managers were at work and visible to staff.

Concern was also raised about staffing levels generally.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.