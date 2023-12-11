Concerns are growing for a Forth Valley woman who has not been seen for over two weeks.

Margaret Wright was las seen around 2.50pm on Sunday, November 26 in Edward Place, Stirling.

The 38-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins, slim build and has long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black puffer jacket with a light furry hood, blue jeans and black trainers. At the time she was using crutches.

Margaret Wright has been missing since November 26. Pic: Police Scotland

Police in Forth Valley say Margaret is known to frequent Glasgow city centre where there have been reported, but as yet unconfirmed, sightings of her possibly in the Argyle Street and Cowcaddens areas.