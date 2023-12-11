News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Concerns mount for missing Forth Valley woman last seen two weeks ago

Concerns are growing for a Forth Valley woman who has not been seen for over two weeks.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Margaret Wright was las seen around 2.50pm on Sunday, November 26 in Edward Place, Stirling.

The 38-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins, slim build and has long blonde hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When last seen she was wearing a black puffer jacket with a light furry hood, blue jeans and black trainers. At the time she was using crutches.

Most Popular
Margaret Wright has been missing since November 26. Pic: Police ScotlandMargaret Wright has been missing since November 26. Pic: Police Scotland
Margaret Wright has been missing since November 26. Pic: Police Scotland

Police in Forth Valley say Margaret is known to frequent Glasgow city centre where there have been reported, but as yet unconfirmed, sightings of her possibly in the Argyle Street and Cowcaddens areas.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2082 of Wednesday, November 29.

Related topics:Police Scotland