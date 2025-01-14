Concerns grow for missing Stenhousemuir man Grant McIntyre
Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace 55-year-old Grant McIntyre from the town.
Grant was last seen around 7am yesterday, Monday, January 13 in the McLachlan Street area of Stenhousemuir.
He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of large build, with short, dark, greying, hair.
He is believed to be wearing a black Mountain Warehouse jacket, dark jeans, cream boots and a dark grey coloured beanie hat.
Inspector Martin Morris said: " We are becoming increasingly concerned for Grant's welfare, as it is completely out of character for him not to be in touch with his family. They are understandably worried.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who has information on his whereabouts or thinks they may have seen him to contact us.
"Grant, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or police so we can ensure you are safe and well."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0481 of January 14.
