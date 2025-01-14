Concerns grow for missing Stenhousemuir man Grant McIntyre

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th Jan 2025, 19:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are searching for a man who was last seen yesterday in Stenhousemuir.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace 55-year-old Grant McIntyre from the town.

Grant was last seen around 7am yesterday, Monday, January 13 in the McLachlan Street area of Stenhousemuir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, of large build, with short, dark, greying, hair.

Grant McIntyre was last seen in Stenhousemuir on January 13. Pic: ContributedGrant McIntyre was last seen in Stenhousemuir on January 13. Pic: Contributed
Grant McIntyre was last seen in Stenhousemuir on January 13. Pic: Contributed

He is believed to be wearing a black Mountain Warehouse jacket, dark jeans, cream boots and a dark grey coloured beanie hat.

Inspector Martin Morris said: " We are becoming increasingly concerned for Grant's welfare, as it is completely out of character for him not to be in touch with his family. They are understandably worried.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who has information on his whereabouts or thinks they may have seen him to contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Grant, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or police so we can ensure you are safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0481 of January 14.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice