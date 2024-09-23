Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have renewed an appeal to help trace a missing Forth Valley woman.

Sarah Flett, 45, from Callander was last seen around 2.35pm on Sunday, September 22 in Fallin.

It is thought she may have then walked in the direction of Stirling.

Sarah is described as 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and a fringe. She was wearing a dark red jumper, light blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Police are anxious to trace Sarah Flett. Pic: Contributed

Inspector David Ryan, Stirling Police Office, said: “We’re carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Sarah as quickly as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“She was seen on CCTV on Stirling Road in Fallin on Sunday afternoon and I’d ask anyone who was in the area around the time and has any information on where she may have gone after that, to contact us.

“If you live in Fallin and have private CCTV or doorbell cameras, please check your footage to see if you’ve captured anything of significance. I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of Fallin and the surrounding areas to also check this.

“Sarah, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police so we can ensure you’re ok.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1103 of Sunday, September 22.