Concerns grow for missing Forth Valley woman Sarah Flett

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 18:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have renewed an appeal to help trace a missing Forth Valley woman.

Sarah Flett, 45, from Callander was last seen around 2.35pm on Sunday, September 22 in Fallin.

It is thought she may have then walked in the direction of Stirling.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah is described as 5ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and a fringe. She was wearing a dark red jumper, light blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Police are anxious to trace Sarah Flett. Pic: ContributedPolice are anxious to trace Sarah Flett. Pic: Contributed
Police are anxious to trace Sarah Flett. Pic: Contributed

Inspector David Ryan, Stirling Police Office, said: “We’re carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Sarah as quickly as possible to ensure she’s safe and well.

“She was seen on CCTV on Stirling Road in Fallin on Sunday afternoon and I’d ask anyone who was in the area around the time and has any information on where she may have gone after that, to contact us.

“If you live in Fallin and have private CCTV or doorbell cameras, please check your footage to see if you’ve captured anything of significance. I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of Fallin and the surrounding areas to also check this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sarah, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police so we can ensure you’re ok.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1103 of Sunday, September 22.

Related topics:CCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.