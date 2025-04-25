Concerns grow for missing Forth Valley teenager

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:28 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace a Forth Valley teen who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Sophie McKeown is 16 and was last seen in the St Ninians area of Stirling around 4pm yesterday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black shoulder length hair and has piercings in her nose and lip.

When last seen, Sophie was wearing black leggings, a black jacket/top and Nike trainers with a pink "tick" logo. She had a small bag with her.

Police are appealing for help to trace Sophie McKeown. Pic: ContributedPolice are appealing for help to trace Sophie McKeown. Pic: Contributed
Police are appealing for help to trace Sophie McKeown. Pic: Contributed

Police said Sophie could be using public transport and is known to frequent the Falkirk, Stirling and Glenrothes areas.

Anyone with information is asked to Police Scotland urgently via 101 and quote incident number 2699 of April 24.

