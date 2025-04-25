Concerns grow for missing Forth Valley teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to trace a Forth Valley teen who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie McKeown is 16 and was last seen in the St Ninians area of Stirling around 4pm yesterday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black shoulder length hair and has piercings in her nose and lip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When last seen, Sophie was wearing black leggings, a black jacket/top and Nike trainers with a pink "tick" logo. She had a small bag with her.

Police are appealing for help to trace Sophie McKeown. Pic: Contributed

Police said Sophie could be using public transport and is known to frequent the Falkirk, Stirling and Glenrothes areas.

Anyone with information is asked to Police Scotland urgently via 101 and quote incident number 2699 of April 24.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.