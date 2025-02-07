Concerns grow for missing father and son, 3, who may be in Forth Valley area

Police are anxious to trace a missing father and his toddler son who may be in the Forth Valley area.

Three-year-old James Forbes and his dad, also James, 36, were last seen in the Edinburgh Road area of Perth around 1.50am today (Friday).

At the time they were travelling in a silver Ford Transit van, registration ST67 JTU. Three-year-old James is described as white, around 3ft tall and has short fair/blonde hair.

His father is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black top, black joggers and grey Nike trainers.

James Forbes, 36, with his three-year-old son, also James. Pic: Contributed

Police believe they may have travelled to the Fife or Forth Valley areas.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for this father and son who have not been in contact with family since the early hours of this morning.

"I'd urge anyone who thinks they may have seen them or the vehicle, to contact us as quickly as possible so we can ensure they're safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0260 of February 7, 2025.