Concerns are growing for Nerijus Kavaliukas after he was last seen in Oswald Avenue, Grangemouth, at around noon on Monday May 8.

Nerijus is 38 years old, and described as tall, slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing black and green trousers, a black hoodie and black trainers.

If anyone has any information please call on police on 101 quoting incident number 0846 of May 9.