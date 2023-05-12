News you can trust since 1845
Concerns grow for man last seen in Grangemouth four days ago

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who was last seen on Monday.

By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Concerns are growing for Nerijus Kavaliukas after he was last seen in Oswald Avenue, Grangemouth, at around noon on Monday May 8.

Nerijus is 38 years old, and described as tall, slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing black and green trousers, a black hoodie and black trainers.

If anyone has any information please call on police on 101 quoting incident number 0846 of May 9.

Concerns are growing for Nerijus Kavaliukas reported missing earlier this weekConcerns are growing for Nerijus Kavaliukas reported missing earlier this week
