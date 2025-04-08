Concerns grow for man, 54, missing from Bo'ness area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing overnight from the area as concerns grow for his welfare.

Graham Johnston is 54 years old and missing from Bo’ness.

He was last seen around 3.30pm yesterday, April 7, in North Street.

Graham is described as 5ft 9ins tall and bald.

Graham Johnston was last seen on the afternoon of April 7. Pic: Contributed

He was wearing a grey jacket with a hood, jeans, grey T-shirt and a flat cap when last seen.

Inspector Martin Morris of Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Graham and would ask that anyone who sees him to let us know.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3309 of Monday, April 7.